Four terrorists gunned down in Baramulla; soldier hurt

Share Share 0 Share 0

Blast suspect flees police custody

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/BHADARWAH: Four terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter in the forests of Baramulla on Wednesday, officials said.

A soldier was also injured, they said.

Security forces had launched a search operation in the Ladoora forests in Rafiabad area on Monday following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

The search operation turned into a gunbattle this morning with both sides exchanging fire, he said. One soldier was injured in the initial firefight, he said.

An army official said four militants were killed in the operation which was still on.

Meanwhile, a man allegedly involved in a low-intensity blast inside a school in Doda escaped from police lock up, an officer said.

The accused was among the two detained by the special investigation team (SIT) of the state police after the blast inside the government school at Shiva village on Monday left principal Hoshyar Singh and another staff member Sharifa Begum injured.

After confirming that a crude explosive device was used to trigger the explosion, the SIT quizzed dozens of people before detaining Tanveer Ahmad, a class four school employee, and Mir Din last evening. They were lodged at Police Post Bhalla, the officer said.

Ahmad, however, escaped on the pretext of attending nature’s call early morning, the officer added.

He came out of the lock up to relieve himself and fled from the washroom located outside the police post taking advantage of darkness, the officer said.

A hunt has been launched to nab him while an inquiry has been initiated against three police officials for dereliction of their duties, he added.

According to the SIT, the two accused wanted to kill the principal with the explosive device and had planted it under Singh’s chair.