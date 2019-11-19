Four terrorists’ associates involved in carrying out blasts nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Pulwama Police on Monday busted a module of terrorists’ associates responsible for carrying out blasts in the area and arrested four of them involved in terror crime.

They were arrested for their involvement in case FIR No. 155/2019 pertaining to a blast at Arihal area of Pulwama. Officers while investigating the case learnt about the involvement of one Sharik Ahmad, who has been constantly communicating with a foreign terrorist and making plans to carry out terror attacks in the area.

Accordingly Sharik with the help of three other terrorists’ associates identified as Aqib Ahmad, Adil Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad conspired and executed a terror attack in Airhal area of Pulwama where a blast was carried out using explosives in July this year. Investigation into the case revealed that all the four persons are linked to JeM and played their active part in conspiring and executing the attack.

Incriminating materials recovered from their possession has been taken into records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. Further investigation in the matter is in progress.