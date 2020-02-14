Four terrorist associates arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police in its actions against terrorist networks, have arrested four terrorist associates from South Kashmir’s Anantnag and Awantipora.

In Anantnag, Police have arrested three terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit HM. They have been identified as Adil Ahmad Dar alias Adil Gadhanji and Aqib Fayaz Makroo, residents of Arwani Bijbehara and Ajaz Ahmad Sofi, resident of Gund Chahal. As per police records they were involved in assisting the active terrorists of proscribed outfit HM operating in the areas of Anantnag. As per the investigations, they were providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of HM. They were also involved in motivating and instigating the youth of area to join terrorist ranks.

Besides in Awantipora, Police have arrested a terrorist associate linked to proscribed terror outfit JeM. He has been identified as Tawfeeq Ahmad Bhat resident of Mongahama, Tral.

As per police records he was involved in assisting the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM operating in the areas of Tral. As per the investigations, he was providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of JeM operating in the areas of Tral.

Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.

Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and further investigation is in progress.