Four taken into preventive custody

RAJOURI: Four persons have been taken into preventive custody for their involvement in anti-social activities.

Complaint/dossier for their detention was submitted before Executive Magistrates by police and detention order were issued by Executive Magistrates.

Among these four, three persons were detained in Darhal who include Altaf Hussain son of Hamidullah resident of Chowkian ( Aged 35 ), Zaffer Iqbal son of Abdul Hamid resident of Chowkian (32) and Mohd Imran son of Mohd Ayoub resident of Chowkian (22).

Their detention order were issued by Executive Magistrate from Darhal and have been detained under preventive detention under section 107/151/110 CRPC and lodged in District Jail Dhangri and detention order was implemented by SHO Darhal Habib Pathan under the supervision of SDPO Thanamandi Iftikar Chowdhary.

Meanwhile, a team of police headed by SHO Budhal Jahangir Ahmed implemented an order for detention of Sajad Ahmed son of Abdul Qayoom resident of Samote Budhal. The order for taking him in preventive custody was issued by Executive Magistrate on the basis of a complaint /dossier submitted by local police. He has also been lodged in District jail Dhangri.