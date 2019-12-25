Four SOs, 21 Head Asstts transferred

State Times News

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday transferred four Section Officers (SOs) and 21 Head Assistants of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service.

According to GAD order, Anju Raina, SO, J&K Pollution Control Board has been transferred and posted to J&K Services Selection Board; Irshada Nazir, SO, Government Dental College, Srinagar to J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination; Anjali Kaul, SO, J&K Services Selection Board to J&K Pollution Control Board; Javaid Ahmad Punjabi, SO, J&K Public Service Commission to Government Dental College, Srinagar; Ruby Jan, Head Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board has been posted to Ladakh Affairs Department; Raj Kumar, Head Assistant, Revenue Department to J&K Public Service Commission; Feroza Akhter, Head Assistant, J&K Public Service Commission to Department of Culture; Niki Jahan, Head Assistant, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination to Technical Education Department; Shaheena Akhter, Head Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination; Joginder Singh, Head Assistant, Technical Education Department to J&K Public Service Commission; Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat, Head Assistant, J&K Public Service Commission to PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control Department; Sunita Moza, Head Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to Planning Development & Monitoring Department; Tanveer Hussain, Head Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to Estates Department; Mohammed Yasin Ganai, Head Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination; Reyaz Ahmad Sheikh, Head Assistant, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination to Revenue Department; Kiran Bala, Head Assistant, Public Safety Act, Jammu to J&K Services Selection Board; Farida Banoo, Head Assistant, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination to J&K Services Selection Board; Sheela Tickoo, Head Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to J&K Special Tribunal; Bharat Bhushan, Head Assistant, J&K Public Service Commission to Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department; Parveez Khan, Head Assistant, J&K Special Tribunal to J&K Services Selection Board; Bilal Ahmad Dar, Head Assistant, J&K Public Service Commission to J&K Services Selection Board; Priya Gupta, Head Assistant, Planning Development & Monitoring Department to J&K Services Selection Board; Qazi Showkat Hussain, Head Assistant, Estates Department to J&K Services Selection Board; Masrat Anjum, Head Assistant, Ladakh Affairs Department to J&K Public Service Commission; Dipinder Kour, l/c Head Assistant, J&K Public Service Commission has been posted to J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination.