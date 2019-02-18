Four soldiers martyred in encounter in Pulwama

Srinagar: Four soldiers, including an officer, were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, defence sources said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired upon them, triggering off a gun battle.
Defence sources said four soldiers, including an officer, were martyred in the encounter.
A civilian was also reportedly killed but there was no confirmation so far. The area is under cordon and the operation is still on. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Navjot Sidhu shown door from Kapil show
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancel Karachi Arts Council event after Pulwama attack
Kangana to direct film on her life, says won’t be a ‘propaganda’
Aziz Ansari opens up about accusation of sexual misconduct
Quincy Jones makes history with his 28th Grammy win
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper