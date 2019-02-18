Four soldiers martyred in encounter in Pulwama

Share Share 0 Share

Srinagar: Four soldiers, including an officer, were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, defence sources said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired upon them, triggering off a gun battle.

Defence sources said four soldiers, including an officer, were martyred in the encounter.

A civilian was also reportedly killed but there was no confirmation so far. The area is under cordon and the operation is still on. (PTI)