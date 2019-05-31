Four SHOs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu Tajinder
Singh on Thursday transferred four SHOs.
As per the order, Inspector Inderjeet Singh, District Police
Lines (DPL) Jammu has been posted as SHO Police Station Satwari; Inspector
Urfan Parvez, Police Station Satwari has been posted at DPL Jammu; Inspector
Mushtaq Ahmed, Police Station Peer Mitha
has been posted at DPL Jammu while and Sub-Inspector Nayat Ali, Police
Station Gangyal has been posted as SHO
Peer Mitha.
