Four SHOs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu Tajinder Singh on Thursday transferred four SHOs.

As per the order, Inspector Inderjeet Singh, District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu has been posted as SHO Police Station Satwari; Inspector Urfan Parvez, Police Station Satwari has been posted at DPL Jammu; Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed, Police Station Peer Mitha has been posted at DPL Jammu while and Sub-Inspector Nayat Ali, Police Station Gangyal has been posted as SHO Peer Mitha.