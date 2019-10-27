Four shops gutted

State Times News JAMMU: Four shops were gutted in fire at Apsara road on Saturday. As per details, a fire broke out near Apsara road in Gandhi Nagar, damaging four shops. On seeing fire, locals called fire tenders, which rushed to the spot and doused the fire.
