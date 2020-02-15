Four Selection Grade officers get Special Scale

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday promoted four Selection Grade officers of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service to the Special Scale.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of four Selection Grade Officers to the Special Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (Gazetted) Service (Rs 1,23,100-2,15,900)/Level-13 with effect from January 10, 2020 i.e. the date of the meeting of Establishment-cum-Selection Committee,” reads the order issued by Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department.

Those who have been promoted include Anil Kumar Dogra, Mohammad Araf Khan, Bharti Samyal and Sukhwant Kour Sasan.

Consequent upon their promotion to the Special Scale, all the aforesaid officers are designated as Director(s) Finance in their respective Departments.