Four SC judges speak out against ‘selective’ allocation of cases

Agency

New Delhi: Four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, who on Friday created a storm by coming out in the open listing a litany of problems in the functioning of the top court, had written a letter to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra a couple of months ago.

In their scathing criticism of the Supreme Court’s functioning, they raised issues which included that cases having “far-reaching consequences for the nation”, were being “selectively” assigned to the benches of “their preference”.

The seven-page letter, which was made public by Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph at their joint press conference, said that certain judicial orders passed by the apex court “has adversely affected the overall functioning of the justice delivering system and the independence of the high courts, besides impacting the administrative functioning of the office of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India.”

The judges said that unless this institution is preserved, “democracy will not survive in this country and added that they wrote the letter to the CJI with “great anguish and concern”.

Justice Chelameswar said the four judges had met the CJI this morning and “raised issues affecting the institution” but had “failed to persuade CJI that certain