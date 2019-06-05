Four RDD JEs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday transferred four Junior Engineers in Rural Development Department. According to order issued by Director General Rural Development, Jammu, Sunil Virdhi, JE, Block Barnoti has been posted at Block Sunderbani; Kanav Bali JE, Block Basohli at Block Dhar Mahanpur; Bhushan Kumar, JE, Block Keeriyan Gandyal at Block Marheen; and Bhavneet Singh, JE, Block Ramgarh has been posted at Block Keeriyan Gandayal.
