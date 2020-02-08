Four PWD XEns promoted as SEs, nine AEEs as XEns

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday order placement of nine Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) (Civil) as Executive Engineers and four Executive Engineers as Superintending Engineers in Public Works (R&B) Department.

“Sanction is accorded to the placement of AEEs Mehraj-ud-Din Bhat-ll, Sheikh Manzoor Ahmad, Ajaz Ahmad Khan, Subash Chander, Gowhar Alam Tramboo Aftab Ahmad, as XEns (civil), in their own par and grade, for a period of six months or till such vacancies are filled up, on regular basis, on the recommendations of the DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier,” reads the order issued by

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of the XEns Tarsaim Lal Thapa, Shakti Sagar, Abdul Wahid Khan and Kuldeep Singh Nathyal as l/c Superintending Engineers (Civil), in their own pay and grade, for a period of six months or till such vacancies are filled up, on regular basis, on the recommendations of the DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier,” reads another order.

As per another order, government ordered placement of AEEs Mohd Aslam Baba, Saleem-ul-Saba and Ajay Kapahi as XEns (civil), till further order.