Four PWD XEns promoted as SEs, nine AEEs as XEns

JAMMU: The government on Friday order placement of nine
Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs)
(Civil) as Executive Engineers and four Executive Engineers as Superintending Engineers in Public Works
(R&B) Department.
“Sanction is accorded to the placement of AEEs Mehraj-ud-Din
Bhat-ll, Sheikh Manzoor Ahmad, Ajaz Ahmad Khan, Subash Chander, Gowhar Alam
Tramboo Aftab Ahmad, as XEns (civil), in their own par and grade, for a period
of six months or till such vacancies are filled up, on regular basis, on the
recommendations of the DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier,” reads the order issued by
“Sanction is
hereby accorded to the placement of the XEns Tarsaim Lal Thapa, Shakti Sagar,
Abdul Wahid Khan and Kuldeep Singh Nathyal as l/c Superintending Engineers
(Civil), in their own pay and grade, for a period of six months or till such
vacancies are filled up, on regular basis, on the recommendations of the
DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier,” reads another order.
As per another order, government ordered placement of
AEEs Mohd Aslam Baba, Saleem-ul-Saba and Ajay Kapahi as XEns (civil), till
further order.
