Four Pvt Secys transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Wednesday transferred four Private Secretaries.

According to GAD order, Babita Kumari Pandita, Private Secretary, presently posted with Administrative Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department; Arshada Akhter, Private Secretary, presently posted with Administrative Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department; Reyaz Ahmad Bangroo, Private Secretary, presently posted with Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Chief Electoral Officer, J&K on ex-cadre basis vice Feroz Ahmad and Sheikh Feroz Ahmad, Private Secretary (HoD Cadre) presently posted with Chief Electoral Officer, J&K has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary to Commissioner, State Taxes Department.