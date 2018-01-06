Four policemen killed in IED blast in Kashmir’s Sopore

Srinagar: Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore town in north Kashmir today, an official said.
Militants had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the ‘Chotta Bazaar’ and ‘Bada Bazaar’ in Sopore in Baramulla district, the official said.
The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike there. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sanjay Dutt biopic release pushed to June 29
‘Baaghi 2’ gets March 30 release
Nolan coming to India by March, says Amitabh Bachchan
‘Swan Lake’ returns to India with a multi-city tour
Shah Rukh Khan clocks 32 million followers on Twitter
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper