Four policemen killed in IED blast in Kashmir’s Sopore

Srinagar: Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore town in north Kashmir today, an official said.

Militants had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the ‘Chotta Bazaar’ and ‘Bada Bazaar’ in Sopore in Baramulla district, the official said.

The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike there. (PTI)