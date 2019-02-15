Four PDD AEs promoted as AEEs

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Thursday promoted four Assistant Engineers (AEs) as Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) (Electric) Degree holders.

“Pending clearance of the Departmental Promotion Committee/Public Service Commission, sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of the four l/C Assistant Engineers (Electric) as l/C Assistant Executive Engineers (Electric), Degree holders, in their own pay and grade, in the Power Development Department notionally with effect from the date their juniors have been placed as l/C Assistant Executive Engineers (Electric) vide Govt. Order Nos. 143-PDD of 2015 dated July 14, 2015 and shall be subject to the conditions as stipulated therein,” reads the order issued by Hirdesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner Secretary, PDD.

“The promotees include Sweety Pargal, Sunita Dhar, Shabir Ahmad Lone and Nitu Malhotra. They shall continue to work at their present places of postings, till further orders,” the order stated.

Meanwhile, according to another order, Tulsi Dass Sharma, l/C Assistant Engineer (Electric) as l/C Assistant Executive Engineer (E), Diploma holder, in his own pay and grade, in the Power Development Department.