Four officers deputed to Ladakh UT

State Times News JAMMU: The government on Monday transferred and deputed four officers to the Union Territory of Ladakh. According to GAD oder, Mohammad Anwar Banday, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thathri has been posted as Additional Secretary; Suhail Ahmad, Deputy Secretary, Horticulture Department as Deputy Secretary; Sumera Shafi, Junior KAS, Manager, JK House, New Delhi as Under Secretary at JK House, New Delhi (for UT of Ladakh); and Ram Paul, Junior KAS, BDO, Udhampur has been posted as Under Secretary. “The deputation of the aforesaid officers shall be temporary for a period of two months/till allocation of Union Territory to the officers,” the order further stated.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to hit theatres on November 27, 2020
Faith leaders instrumental in developing sustainable health policies: Dr Sushil
Crystal Reed to star in ‘Escape The Field’
How to navigate and overcome social anxiety in children
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper