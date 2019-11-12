Four officers deputed to Ladakh UT

State Times News

JAMMU: The government on Monday transferred and deputed four officers to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

According to GAD oder, Mohammad Anwar Banday, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thathri has been posted as Additional Secretary; Suhail Ahmad, Deputy Secretary, Horticulture Department as Deputy Secretary; Sumera Shafi, Junior KAS, Manager, JK House, New Delhi as Under Secretary at JK House, New Delhi (for UT of Ladakh); and Ram Paul, Junior KAS, BDO, Udhampur has been posted as Under Secretary.

“The deputation of the aforesaid officers shall be temporary for a period of two months/till allocation of Union Territory to the officers,” the order further stated.