Four of family injured in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: Four members of a family were injured in a road mishap in Samba on Friday. As per the details, four members of a family got injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with another car coming from opposite direction at Samba. The injured family members identified as Pankaj, Shakila, Sapna and Arpana, all residents of R S Pura were shifted to hospital. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
Indians have higher average resting heart rate: IHS
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper