Four of family injured in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Four members of a family were injured in a road mishap in Samba on Friday.

As per the details, four members of a family got injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with another car coming from opposite direction at Samba. The injured family members identified as Pankaj, Shakila, Sapna and Arpana, all residents of R S Pura were shifted to hospital. Police has registered a case and started investigation.