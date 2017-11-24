Four narco smugglers arrested with 15 kg heroin and over Rs 24 lakh cash by Gandhi Nagar Police.

4 drug peddlers held with 15 kg heroin in Jammu

Jammu: Four people were arrested and over 15 kg of heroin and Rs 24 lakh cash was seized from them in Jammu city, a senior police officer said today.

They were arrested during an anti-drugs operation yesterday. Rs 24,23,500 in cash and 15.3 kg of heroin was seized by a police team, Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) S D Singh Jamwal told reporters here.

The matter is being probed, he said.

The officer said that it was a night-long operation in which the police yesterday also seized 50 kg of poppy and arrested two people in Poonch district.

“It was the biggest operation against the drug menace so far this year in the region,” he said. (PTI)