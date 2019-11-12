Four nabbed with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Monday detained four drug peddlers and recovered heroin from their possession.

As per the details, Kud Police on a tip off raided a suspected location and detained two drug peddlers with 4 gm heroin. The duo has been identified as Jeevan and Mohinder, both residents of Kud. While in other action, Udhampur Police also detained two drug peddlers with 12 gm heroin.