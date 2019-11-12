Four nabbed with heroin

STATE
TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police on Monday detained four drug
peddlers and recovered heroin from their possession.
As per the details, Kud Police on a tip off
raided a suspected location and detained two drug peddlers with 4 gm heroin.
The duo has been identified as Jeevan and Mohinder, both residents of Kud. While in other action, Udhampur Police
also detained two drug peddlers
with 12 gm heroin.
