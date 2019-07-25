Four nabbed with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS

MIRAN SAHIB/JAMMU: Police on Wednesday nabbed three drug peddlers and recovered 13 gm heroin from their possession. As per the details, Miran Sahib police during Naka in the area intercepted a vehicle and during checking 12 gm of heroin was recovered from two persons identified as Ishitaq Ahmed, resident of Thannamandi and Dheeraj Koul, resident of Indira Nagar. The duo was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them. Meanwhile, Nagrota Police also arrested a drug peddler with one gram heroin. The accused has been identified as Abhinandan Khajuria, resident of Indira Nagar.

Meanwhile, Gangyal Police also detained a drug peddler and recovered 5 gm heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Amarjeet Singh, resident of Model Town. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.