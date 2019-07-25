Four nabbed with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS
MIRAN SAHIB/JAMMU:
Police on Wednesday nabbed three drug peddlers and recovered 13 gm
heroin from their possession. As per the details, Miran Sahib police during
Naka in the area intercepted a vehicle and during checking 12 gm of heroin was
recovered from two persons identified as Ishitaq Ahmed, resident of Thannamandi
and Dheeraj Koul, resident of Indira
Nagar. The duo was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was
registered against them. Meanwhile,
Nagrota Police also arrested a drug peddler with one gram heroin. The accused
has been identified as Abhinandan Khajuria, resident of Indira Nagar.
Meanwhile, Gangyal Police also detained a drug peddler and
recovered 5 gm heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as
Amarjeet Singh, resident of Model Town. A case under relevant sections of law
was registered against him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper