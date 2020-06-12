Four nabbed for illicit distillation

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: Police on Thursday
detained four persons for illicit distillation at Kathua.
As per the details, police
on a tip off raided a suspected location and caught four persons while
preparing illicit liquor. They were arrested and were identified as Parveen,
Pawan, Darshna and Babli.
