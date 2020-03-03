Four-member panel to examine seniority issue of KAS officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Monday constituted committee to examine the seniority issue of the members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee to examine in detail the seniority issue of the members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, appointed to the Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service with effect from January 1, 2004 to December 1, 2008, and work out the possible options for finalising the seniority list on a normative basis,” reads the order issued by General Administration Department.

As per order, Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department; Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; Secretary, General Administration Department and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs will be the Members of the Committee.

“The Committee shall submit its report by March 31, 2020,” it added.