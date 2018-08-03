Four killed in road mishaps

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Three persons died on the spot when a vehicle they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down in about 1,000 feet deep gorge near Battery Chashma Ramban.

The truck (JK05E-6580) was on its way from Srinagar to Delhi when driver lost control over it and it fell into deep gorge.

After getting information police and civil QRT reached the accident site and started rescue operation and recovered three dead bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Reyaz Ahmed (Driver) son of Abdul Aziz resident of Darpura Lolab, Abdul Hamid son of Abdul Gani resident of Kandhar Kuligam Lolab and Manzoor Ahmed son of Mohd Suliman resident of Worno Lolab. The police has registered an FIR in this regard and started investigation.

Meanwhile , a motorcycle (JK21A- 2192) on way to Samba from Vijaypur was hit by a truck near Barian resulting in injuries to motorcyclist. He was shifted to District Hospital Samba with the help of police where doctors declared him as brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Swarn Dass (55) son of Shiv Kumar resident of Chak Baglan Ramgarh Samba.

The body of the deceased was shifted to mortuary room of District Hospital Samba for autopsy. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.