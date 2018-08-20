Four killed as landslide hits vehicle in Kishtwar

Kishtwar (JK): At least four passengers were killed and nine others injured when a landslide struck a hilly road in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir today, a senior police officer said.
The incident took place at Kulligad on the Kishtwar-Paddar road when huge boulders and debris came down from a hillock, trapping a passenger vehicle plying on the road, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, told PTI.
Four persons were killed on the spot.
Nine other passengers were rescued and rushed to a hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical, the officer said.
Officials said the vehicle was carrying a group of devotees from Udhampur to the shrine of Machail in Padder Valley. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘English Vinglish’ actor Sujata Kumar dies after cancer battle
Process of atherosclerosis and its complications are preventable: Sushil
Being wanted and respected feels good: Kajol
Depression; Causes, Symptoms and Prevention
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTION 19TH –– 25TH AUGUST 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper