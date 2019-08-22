Four killed, 4 injured as matador falls in gorge

State Times News

REASI: Four persons were killed while four others got injured after a matador they were travelling in met with an accident at Mahore area on Wednesday.

As per the details, a matador (JK020A-5737) which was on way to Bathui from Mahore fell into a gorge as driver lost control over it while negotiating a sharp curve. In accident, eight passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital where four of them were declared dead by the doctors. The deceased have been identified as Mohd Sajjad, son of Mohd Kazia; Abdul Hamid, son of Habibullah; Mohd Ajban, son of Mohd Shafi and Nadeem Ahmed, son of Abdul Rashid, all residents of Bathui. Police has registered a case and started investigation.