Four KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday ordered transfer of 4 KAS officers. As per the order, Pardeep Singh, KAS, under orders of transfer as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Zanskar has been posted as Regional Transport Officer, Kathua (Hqr: Lakhanpur) vice Amarjeet Singh, KAS, who shall await further orders of posting in the General Administration Department; Vivek Sharma, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board; Rohit Khajuria, KAS, Director, Command Area Development, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, against an available vacancy; Jatinder Singh, KAS, Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K has been transferred and posted as Director, Command Area Development, Jammu, vice Rohit Khajuria.