Four KAS among seven officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred four KAS among seven officers.

According to General Administration Department order, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, holding additional charge of Additional Secretary in the Winter Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty with Advisor (BK) to the Lieutenant Governor.

Syed Sajad Qadiri, KAS, Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Srinagar, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), till further orders.

Bilal Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, shall look after the routine work of Winter’s Secretariat, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Muddasir Latif Tasir, KAS, Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Special Assistant to Advisor (BK) to the Lieutenant Governor.

Rohit Sharma, Tehsildar, Thuroo, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Bahu, vice Mohammad Imran Naik, Jr. KAS, who shall report to the Revenue Department for further posting.

Meanwhile, according to another order, Soheel Noor Shah, KAS, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department has been posted as Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, with immediate effect and Joni Kumar, Jr. KAS (Batch 2012-II), Block Development Officer, Akhnoor has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Doda, on ex-cadre basis, with immediate effect.