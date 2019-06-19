Four Judicial Officers appointed as Special Judges Anticorruption

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday appointed four Judicial Officers as Special Judges, Anticorruption for trial of offences specified in clause (a) (b) and (c) of sub section (1) of section 6 of the Jammu & Kashmir Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 read with Section 7 of the Jammu & Kashmir Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1958 (Act No. Ill of 1958) and in partial modification of earlier notifications issued on the subject, the government hereby appoints the four Judicial Officers as Special Judges, Anticorruption for trial of offences specified in clause (a) (b) and (c) of sub section (1) of section 6 of the said Act within the territorial jurisdictions,” reads the SRO 407 notification issued by Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The Judicial officers who have been appointed as Special Judges include Rajesh Sekhri, Special Judge Anti-corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu for the Court of Anti-corruption (CBI Cases), Judge Jammu; Zubair Ahmad Raza, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Doda for the Court of Additional District & Sessions Judge, Doda (designated Special Court under Prevention of Corruption Act); Sobha Ram Gandhi, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur for the Court of Additional District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur (designated Special Court under Prevention of Corruption Act); and Jatinder Singh Jamwal, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Kathua for the Court of Additional District & Sessions Judge, Kathua (designated Special Court under Prevention of Corruption Act).