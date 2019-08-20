Four J&K IAS officers to attend meeting at New Delhi today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Monday accorded sanction for deputation of four IAS officers to New Delhi to attend a meeting regarding special incentives and export promotion activities for J&K and Ladakh in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, on August 20, 2019.

The officers who will attend the aforesaid meeting include Navin Kumar Choudhary IAS (JK: 1994), Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; Saugat Biswas, IAS (JK:2006), Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh; Avny Lavasa, IAS (JK:2013), Chief Executive Officer, J&K, Economic Reconstruction Agency; and Baseer UI Haq, IAS (JK:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Kargil.