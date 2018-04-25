Four JeM terrorists killed, two security men martyred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were gunned down while two security forces’ personnel also lost their life in a fierce encounter that broke out in the forest area in the Pulwama district, an official said.

Based on intelligence developed by police on the presence of terrorists, security forces launched an operation in the Laam forest of Tral area, the police official said.

A gun battle broke out when terrorists opened fire at the security forces, he said.

In the initial exchange of fire, one soldier and a policeman sustained injuries. They were evacuated to hospitals here but succumbed to injuries, the official said.

The slain security force personnel were identified as Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Constable Lateef Gujri.

Four JeM terrorists were also killed, the official said adding weapons and other warlike stores were recovered from the scene of the incident.

The identity of the slain militants was being ascertained, the official said adding at least two of them were believed to be foreigners.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti paid tributes to the two jawans of Army and Police who were killed during an operation at Tral on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister has extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the slain jawans. She has also conveyed her sympathies to the personnel who were injured in the incident.