Four injured in mishap

State Times News BHADARWAH: Four persons got injured after a vehicle they were traveling in turned turtle in Bhadarwah area on Saturday. As per the details, a vehicle (JK92BH-5865) which was on its way to Bhadarwah from Chinta turned turtle as driver lost control over it. Four occupants of the vehicle got injured in the mishap. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment and were identified as Goutam Singh, son of Ghulam Singh; Yoginder Singh, son of Girdhari Lal; Yoginder Singh, son of Kashmir Singh and Jugnu, son of Laxmi Ram. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
