Four injured in assaults

JAMMU: A youth was attacked and was thrown in front of his house in Gajansoo area on Wednesday.

As per the details, Brijesh Sharma, son of Tara Chand, resident of Gajansoo was found injured in front of his house by his family members, who brought him to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar, son of Butta Ram, resident of Janipur; Harish Kumar, son of Ravikant, resident of Vijaypur and Raj Kumar, resident of Khadyal also got injured in assaults at their respective areas and are under treatment in hospital. Police has registered all the cases and started investigation.