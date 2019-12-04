Four injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A youth was attacked and was thrown in
front of his house in Gajansoo area on Wednesday.
As per the details, Brijesh Sharma, son of Tara
Chand, resident of Gajansoo was found injured in front of his house by his
family members, who brought him to hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar, son of Butta Ram,
resident of Janipur; Harish Kumar, son of Ravikant, resident of Vijaypur and Raj
Kumar, resident of Khadyal also got injured in assaults at their respective
areas and are under treatment in hospital. Police has registered all the cases
and started investigation.
