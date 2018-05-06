Four injured as iron bridge collapses in JK’s Banihal

Banihal (JK): Four persons were injured when an iron bridge collapsed in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir today, officials said.
Two trucks loaded with construction material for an under-construction tunnel were crossing the 300-meter bridge over Nallah Bishlari in Ramsoo area when it collapsed, resulting in injuries to both driver and conductor, the officials said.
The injured were rushed to nearby hospital and their condition was stated to be stable , the officials said.
The bridge was laid by IRCON some four years back on the approach road leading to the 13.5 km under-construction railway tunnel, which will be the longest in the country after completion, between Khari and Sumber in Ramban district. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I want audience to expect the unexpected from me: Ranveer Singh
Anupam Kher to star in medical drama ‘New Amsterdam’?
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 06th –– 12th may 2018
I am a big flop actor: Karan Johar
Changing lifestyle, lack of physical activity lead to kidney diseases: Dr Minz
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper