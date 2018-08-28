Four Indian women boxers enter world youth semifinals

Budapest: Indian women boxers continued their impressive run at the world youth championships with four of them making the semifinals to be assured of medals here.
Jony (60kg), Sakshi (57kg), Astha Pahwa (75kg) and Anamika (51kg) entered the semifinals of their respective weight categories last night.
Jony defeated China’s Chen Yibing 5-0, before Sakshi got the better of Russian Valeriia Rodionova by a similar margin.
Astha clinched a split verdict over Albania Elsidita Selaj, while Anamika defeated Italian Martina La Piana.
Asian gold-medallist Manisha and silver-winner Ankit Khatana had earlier advanced to the semifinals to assure themselves of medals along with reigning champion Nitu (48kg) and Asian bronze-medallist Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg). (PIT)
