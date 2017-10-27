Four including CRPF jawan injured in 2 grenade attacks

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Terrorists carried out grenade attacks on security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts on Thursday, resulting in injuries to four persons including a CRPF jawan and a police constable, an official said.

In the first of the two incidents, ultras lobbed a grenade towards the Damhal Hanjipora police station in Kulgam at around 4.40 pm, the police official said.

The grenade exploded inside the compound, resulting in injuries to a constable, a special police officer and a civilian, he added. The injured were rushed to a hospital while a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, he said.

In the second attack, terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF camp in the Tral area of Pulwama district, the official said.

One CRPF jawan was injured in the explosion, he added.