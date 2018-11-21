Four HM terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Shopian encounter

Share Share 0 Share 0

Separatist leader shot dead in Anantnag

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed and an Army jawan belonging to an elite Para Unit was martyred on Tuesday in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Two soldiers were also injured in the encounter.

Security forces, acting on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Nadigam area of Shopian, launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours of Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

He said as the search operation was going on, the terrorists hiding in the area opened fire on the search party of security forces.

“The fire was retaliated by security forces, leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, one Army jawan identified as H C Vijay of 23 Para sustained injuries and was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed,” the spokesman said.

In the ensuing gunbattle, four terrorists were eliminated and the bodies retrieved from the site of encounter, he said.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Abid Nazir Chopan, Basharat Nengroo, Mehraj-ud-Din Najar and Malikzada Inam-ul-Haq, the spokesman said.

“The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and were involved in attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area,” he added.

The spokesman said incriminating material including huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter.

Meanwhile, a leader of Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s Tehreek-e-Hurriyat group was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Anantnag district, police said.

Hafizullah Mir, who was the district president of the separatist group and was released in October after two years in detention, was gunned down in Akingam village in Achabal area.

Mir succumbed as he reached hospital, where doctors declared him dead.