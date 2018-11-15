Four Hizbul terrorists arrested

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar/POONCH: Security forces on Wednesday arrested two local terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and recovered cache of arms and ammunition from their possession in Pulwama district, police said. While two more terrorists from same outfit were also arrested in Poonch.

Acting on a credible input, the security forces arrested the duo at a check point at Panzgam in Awantipora area, a police spokesman said. “During checking, security forces recovered arms and ammunition from their possession which includes UBGL, grenades and live rounds and other incriminating material,” he said.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Jan Mohammad Sheikh and Nasir-ul-Islam, both affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law.

Meanwhile, Two terrorists were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Poonch district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Police sources said the duo was arrested during vehicle checking by a joint party of police and Rashtriya rifles in Mendhar area of the district.

Two terrorists have been arrested from Poonch and two AK assault rifles and some ammunition were seized from them, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D Singh Jamwal said.

The IGP refused to give further details saying the interrogation of the arrested terrorists was underway.