Four held for gambling

JAMMU: Special Branch, Miran Sahib nabbed four persons for gambling and recovered Rs 25,000 as stake money from them. The arrested have been identified as Yoginder Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Yogeshwar Sharma and Narendr Kumar. A case has been registered against the arrested persons.
