Four health officials suspended for absence from duty

State Times News

RAJOURI: : Four officials of the health department were suspended on Thursday after they were found absent from duty in Rajouri district, officials said.

Kandi Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Iqbal Malik paid surprise visit at various health centres and found the Prorri sub-centre locked at about 11.20 am, they said.

The villagers and Panchayat members told the BMO that the health centre often remains closed. Taking strong notice of it, the BMO placed all four employees under suspension.

The suspended employees were identified as Mohd Aslam (pharmacist), Zareena Begum and Shaine Akhter (both female multipurpose workers), and Mohd Bashir.

Rajouri Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sunil Sharma said the state administration has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy towards dereliction of duties by government employees.

He directed the employees to perform their duties regularly and ensure prompt services to the general public.