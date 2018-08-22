Four gamblers nabbed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Wednesday arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 2,250 from their possession at Bari Brahmana.

They have been identified as Raju Kenwat son of Krishan Lal Kenwat resident of Manadera Kosa District Janghir Champa Chhattisgarh at present in Bari Brahmana , Pardeep Kumar son of Kasturi Lal resident of Bassi Khurd Bari Brahmana, Keemti Kumar son of Surinder Kumar resident of Bassi Khurd Bari Brahmana and Sukhdev Singh son of Joginder Singh resident of Bassi Khurd Bari Brahmana.

According to a report, acting on a specific information about gambling, a party of Police Station Bari Brahmana headed by Inspector Ravinder Singh Rakwal, SHO Bari Brahmana under the close supervision of Dr. Ashok Sharma, SDPO Bari Brahmana raided the gambling spot near Railway Colony, Bari Brahmana and arrested four gamblers. The stake money of Rs. 2,250 was recovered from the spot along with playing cards. All the gamblers were booked under section 13 of Gambling Act in Police Station Bari Brahmana.