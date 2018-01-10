Four gamblers arrested with stake money

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Four persons have been arrested on the charges of gambling and Rs 5,390 stake money was recovered from them here, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Miran Sahib police conducted raid at Tinday Kalan area and arrested four gamblers, police said.

The arrested gamblers have been identified as Ajay Kumar, son of Darshan Lal, resident of Ban Sultan, Sandeep Singh, son of Daljeet Singh, resident of Basti Simbal Camp, Surjeet Singh, son of Kartar Singh, resident of Tali Morh, Miran Sahib and Jagan Nath, son of Ravi Kumar, resident of Simbal Morh, police said, adding stake money amounting to Rs 5,390 was also recovered from their possession.

The accused have been booked under Gambling Act and investigation was underway, police added.

The arrest and recovery was made by SHO Mirah Sahib Inspector Ajit Singh, ASI Yougal Kishore I/C BPP Kullian under the supervision of SDPO R S Pura Surinder Choudhary and SP Hqrs. Jammu R.C Kotwal.