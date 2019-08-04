Four gamblers arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: Police on Saturday arrested four gamblers from a gambling site. As per the details, a party from Police Station Lalbazar headed by SDPO Hazratbal raided a gambling site following an input about gambling activities at Salfiya Chowk Lalbazar Srinagar. Four persons identified as Altaf Ahmad Shah, resident of Bota-Shah Mohalla, Mohd Arif Lone, resident of Kupwara Hayhama, Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Umar Colony B-Lane and Bilal Ahmad Wani, resident of Saderbal were arrested by the police for gambling offences. Officers have seized playing cards and a stake amount of Rs 5,020 from the gamblers. A case vide FIR No. 41/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Lalbazar.
