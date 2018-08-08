Four DySPs transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The J&K Police Headquarters on Tuesday transferred four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs). Vivek Shekhar Sharma, DySP JKAP-8th Bn has been transferred and posted as SDPO Katra vice Vinod Kumar, who has been posted as DySP JKAP-8th Bn; Majeeb-Ur-Rehman, SDPO Mahore has been transferred and posted as Staff Officer to DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range vice Zakir Shaheen Mirza, who has been posted as SDPO Mahore.