Four DySPs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The J&K Police Headquarters on Tuesday transferred four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs). Vivek Shekhar Sharma, DySP JKAP-8th Bn has been transferred and posted as SDPO Katra vice Vinod Kumar, who has been posted as DySP JKAP-8th Bn; Majeeb-Ur-Rehman, SDPO Mahore has been transferred and posted as Staff Officer to DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range vice Zakir Shaheen Mirza, who has been posted as SDPO Mahore.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Good actors have been heartbroken in love: Karan Johar
Meghna Gulzar, Phantom Films developing original series on Rakesh Maria
I am now looking for every opportunity to find joy: Sonali Bendre
They bring uniqueness to every film: Anil Kapoor on re-uniting with Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 05tH –– 11TH AUGUST 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper