Four DTIs, 7 SOs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) National Highway (Traffic), Shakti Pathak on Tuesday transferred four District Traffic Inspectors (DTIs) and seven Sector Officers (SOs).

According to orders, Inspector Kapil Gupta DTI Katra has been transferred and posted as DTI Udhampur; Inspector Nisar Ahmad, DTI Udhampur as DTI Ramban (Chandrakote); Inspector Manoj Dhar, DTI Ramban as DTI Kishtwar and Inspector Asha Nand, DTI Kishtwar has been transferred as DTI Katra.

Besides these, Sub Inspector (SI) Manoj Sharma, SO (T) Chandrakote has been transferred and posted as SO Kud-Batote; SI Javed Hussain, SO Ramsoo as SO Nogam/JT; Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Amar Chand, SO Batote as SO Manwal; ASI Mohammad Rafiq SO Nowgam as SO Chenani; ASI Farooq Ahmed, SO Manwal as SO Ramsoo; ASI Jagdev Singh, SO Chenani as SO Ramban Bazaar; and ASI Ravinder Singh, SO Ramban Bazaar has been transferred and posted as SO Ramban-Panthyal.