Four drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Friday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

Officers at a checkpoint established at Waripora Safapora intercepted and arrested one drug peddler identified as Muhammad Ibrahim Bhat, son of Muhammad Ramzan Bhat, resident of Waripora Safapora. Nineteen bottles of Codeine have been recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to Police Station Safapora where he remains in custody.

A case vide FIR No. 11/2019 under relevant sections has been registered & investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Sopore police also arrested one drug peddler at a checkpoint and recovered psychotropic substances from his possession.

Officers at a checkpoint established at Khushal Colony MET Road Sopore intercepted and arrested one drug peddler identified as Danish Ahmad Gojree, son of Mohammad Rajab Gojree, resident of Badshah Masjid Batpora Sopore.

210 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon have been recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to Police Station Tarzoo where he remains in custody.

Case FIR No. 76/2019 under relevant sections has been registered in Police Station Tarzoo and investigation initiated.

Budgam police also arrested two persons at a checkpoint and seized psychotropic substance from their possession.

Two persons identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ali Mohd Bhat, resident of Galibabad HMT and Mohd Issa Shera, son of Mohd Akbar Shera, resident of Hanjiwera Pattan were arrested for drug supply offences and shifted to Police Station Magam where they remain in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint established at Kawoosa Khalisa on Srinagar-Gulmarg road intercepted a Swift car (DL9CAM-7341) and seized 4,024 tablets of banned drugs from their possession. Vehicle has also been seized in the matter. Case FIR No. 103/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Magam and investigation has been taken up.