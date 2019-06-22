Four drug peddlers detained under PSA

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Kupwara Police on Friday detained four drug peddlers namely Reyaz Ahmad Badana, Mudasir Ahmad Piswal, Tanveer Ahmad Raina and Zameer Ahmad Raina, all residents of Amrohie Karnah under Public Safety Act (PSA).

They were involved in case FIR No 02/19 under Sections 08/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Kralpora pertaining to the recovery of huge quantity of brown sugar from their possession.

Reyaz Badana and Tanveer Raina have been lodged under PSA in District Jail Anantnag while Mudasir Piswal and Zameer Raina have been lodged under PSA in District Jail Baramulla.