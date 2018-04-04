Four detained for illegal activities in J-K

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Four persons were today taken into preventive custody for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities, including drug peddling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said.

The accused, identified as Rajan Gupta alias Laddi , Arjun Chandan, Wasim Shah, and Mohammad Wasim alias Jugnu , have been detained and taken into preventive custody for one month, they added.

According to a senior police official, they were involved in unlawful activities such as consumption and peddling of drugs, and were detained on the order of executive magistrate.

All four have been lodged in judicial lockup in district central jail at Dhangri, he said. (PTI)