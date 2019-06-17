Four detained for drug peddling

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: District Police on Monday detained four infamous drug peddlers namely Shakeel Ahmed son of Majid Ahmed, Shafaat Ali son of Mushtaq , Musharraf Parvaiz son of Kabir and Waseem Sakinder son of Mohd sakinder who were involved in drug trafficking business under preventive sections. All the persons belongs to Mendhar.
