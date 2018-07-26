Four CRPF personnel hurt in grenade attack by terrorists in Anantnag: Police

Srinagar: Four CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack by militants in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, a police official said.
Militants hurled a grenade towards security forces at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to four personnel, the official said.
The area was cordoned off and search operations launched to nab the militants, he added. (PTI)
