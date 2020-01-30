Four CPOs among 11 officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday transferred eleven members of J&K Prosecution Services including four Chief Prosecution Officers (CPOs).

According to order issued by Khalid Majeed, Additional Secretary, Home Department, Sunita Kargotra, CPO, Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range has been transferred and posted as CPO, ZPHQ, Jammu; Bopinder Singh, CPO, Crime Branch Jammu as CPO, Crime Hqr, J&K; Kamal Sharma, CPO, SKPA Udhampur as CPO, CID Hqr; Prashant Mahajan, CPO, CID Hqrs as CPO in the office of Director Prosecution, Jammu; Amir Almansoor, under orders of posting as Assistant PP, Forest Court, Srinagar, shall continue in Anti Corruption Bureau.

Bandhana Jamwal, Assistant PP, Railway Court, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Sr.PO in DPO, Jammu; Zia-ur-Rehman, Assistant PP in the Court of Sub-Judge, Special Mobile Magistrate (13th F.C), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Sr.PO in DPO, Srinagar; Muzmil Rasheed, Assistant PP in the Court of Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (131 F.C) Panthachowk, Srinagar as PO, ACB; Arvind Manhas, Assistant PP in the Court of Munsiff, Gandoh, Bhallesa as PO, ACB; Vishwajeet Singh Thakur, Assistant PP in the Court of Munsiff, Ukhral as PO, ACB; and Saima Yousuf, PO, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been repatriated from ACB and posted as PO in the office of SSP, CI, Kashmir.

Meanwhile, SO 40 notification issued by Home Department reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 24 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the Government hereby appoints eight officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Prosecution Service as Assistant Public Prosecutors (Assistant PPs) for conducting cases in the Courts.”

As per notification, Rohini Manilas Sr.PO, SSP Traffic, Rural Jammu shall conduct the cases in the court of Railway Court, Jammu; Zaffar Iqbal Shaheen PO, DPO, Srinagar in the court of Munsif/Sub Registrar Srinagar and Forest Court, Srinagar; Umer Mansoor, Assistant PP in the Court of Munsiff, Kulgam in the court of List Additional Munsif, Srinagar and Sub-Judge Special Mobile Magistrate (13th F.C), Srinagar; Nadish Yousuf, Assistant PP in the Court of Addl. Special Mobile Magistrate (13th F.C), Kulgam in the court of Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th F.C), Panthachowk, Srinagar; Syed Nadeem Hussain Assistant PP in the Court of Munsif/Sub Registrar, Srinagar in the court of Munsiff, Kulgam and Addl Spl Mobile Magistrate 13th FC Kulgam; Waseem Ahmad Qureshi, PO, ACB in the court of Munsiff, Ukhral; and Sheikli Naseer Ahmad PO, ACB in the court of Munsiff, Gandoh, Bhallesa; Mohammad Syed Choudhary, Assistant PP in the Court of Munsiff Thanamandi, shall also conduct the cases in the Court of Addl. Spl. Mobile Magistrate (13 F.C), Thanamandi, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.